Rockford area high school basketball scores for Tuesday, February 9

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 9.



NIC-10 BOYS

Auburn 63 Guilford 34

Harlem 67 Boylan 50

Jefferson 53 Belvidere North 46

Hononegah 87 Belvidere 37

Belvidere North 46 Freeport 43



AREA BOYS

Metea Valley 42 DeKalb 28

Hiawatha 58 DePue 45



NIC-10 GIRLS

Guilford 48 Auburn 44

Harlem 52 Boylan 32

Hononegah 75 Belvidere 8

Jefferson 41 East 23

Freeport at Belvidere North Canceled



NUIC GIRLS

Orangeville 39 Dakota 27

Eastlnd 76 Milledgeville 18

Polo 49 Forreston 36

Amboy 69 AFC 31



AREA GIRLS

Sycamore 64 Rochelle 25

Indian Creek 51 Newark 45

Galesburg 59 Sterling 47

Lena-Winslow 43 Oregon 25

