Rockford area high school basketball scores for Tuesday, February 9

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 9.
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 63 Guilford 34
Harlem 67 Boylan 50
Jefferson 53 Belvidere North 46
Hononegah 87 Belvidere 37
Belvidere North 46 Freeport 43
AREA BOYS
Metea Valley 42 DeKalb 28
Hiawatha 58 DePue 45
NIC-10 GIRLS
Guilford 48 Auburn 44
Harlem 52 Boylan 32
Hononegah 75 Belvidere 8
Jefferson 41 East 23
Freeport at Belvidere North Canceled
NUIC GIRLS
Orangeville 39 Dakota 27
Eastlnd 76 Milledgeville 18
Polo 49 Forreston 36
Amboy 69 AFC 31
AREA GIRLS
Sycamore 64 Rochelle 25
Indian Creek 51 Newark 45
Galesburg 59 Sterling 47
Lena-Winslow 43 Oregon 25
