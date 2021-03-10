ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for Tuesday, March 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 43 Boylan 40
Harlem 53 Jefferson 47 (Harlem clinches Divison ‘A’)
East 60 Guilford 46 (E-Rabs clinch Division ‘B’)
Freeport 45 Belvidere North 39
Hononegah 71 Belvidere 38
BIG NORTHERN TOURNAMENT (BOYS)
Rockford Lutheran 52 Rockford Christian 37 (Crusaders capture the tournament and finish the
season 16-0)
Stillman Valley 50 Dixon 48
Byron 53 Genoa-Kingston 36
AREA BOYS
Rochelle 97 Plano 79
DeKalb 74 Naperville Central 61 (Barbs 18-0, 10-0)
Pecatonica 69 Durand 55
Aquin 52 Lena-Winslow 41
Woodstock North 56 Marengo 55
NIC-10 GIRLS
Boylan 51 Auburn 49
Guilford 75 East 34 (Thomas scores 30 for Guilford)
Belvidere North 55 Freeport 37
Jefferson 59 Harlem 46
Hononegah 57 Belvidere 4
BIG NORTHERN TOURNAMENT (GIRLS)
Winnebgo 48 Rock Falls 40 (Bago wins the championship)
Stillman Valley 45 Rockford Lutheran 36
Mendota 41 North Boone 14
Rockford Christian 52 Genoa-Kingston 36
NUIC GIRLS
Aquin 56 Dakota 53 OT
Stockton 57 Warren 22 (Timpe 22 points)
Galena 56 West Carroll 35
East Dubuque 47 Scales Mound 29
AREA GIRLS
Rochelle 97 Plano 79
Rockford area high school basketball scores for Tuesday, March 9
