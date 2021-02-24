ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the Rockford area boys and girls varsity basketball scores for Wednesday, February 24 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (For high school basketball highlights, interviews, feature stories and more watch ‘Overtime’ on-the-air every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.)
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Dixon 70 Stillman Valley 59
Genoa-Kingston 59 Winnebago 54
Oregon 65 Mendota 59 OT
Rockford Lutheran 76 Rock Falls 49
NUIC BOYS
Lena-Winslow 55 Scales Mound 52 (Evan Englund 24-footer at the buzzer)
Dakota 45 Pearl City 33
Aquin 69 Pecatonica 57
Orangeville 70 Durand 25
Milledgeville 65 Forreston 32
East Dubuque 47 Stockton 27
Galena 65 Warren 42
AREA BOYS
Ottawa Township 61 Rochelle 58
Indian Creek 84 Serena 52
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS:
Stillman Valley 51 Dixon 50
Winnebago 59 Genoa-Kingston 28
Mendota 56 Oregon 47
Rockford Lutheran 76 Rock Falls 49
AREA GIRLS
Aquin 57 East Dubuque 41
Sycamore 61 Morris 5
Ottawa Township 32 Rochelle 27
Rockford area High School basketball scores for Wednesday, February 24
