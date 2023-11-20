ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The boys’ high school basketball season tipped off Monday night with two huge tournaments in Rockford plus tournament action in Oregon and elsewhere. Girls Turkey Tournament action also continued at Forreston, Dakota and South Beloit and beyond the Stateline.

Following is a look at Monday’s scores.

Boys Fred VanVleet Classic (at Auburn H.S.)

Legacy Academy (Spring, Texas) 80 Auburn 66 (Chaney 33 points, Danforth 25 points for Auburn)

Rockford East 59 Morgan Park 48 (Hoarde 21, Leach 17 for East)

Rockford Jefferson 55 Elgin Larkin 33

Boys Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational

St. Charles North 80 Rockford Lutheran 75 (Vontez Dent 34 points for Lutheran)

Peoria Richwoods 82 Chicago Marshall 51

Boys Oswego Tournament

Guilford 65 Oswego 53

Boys Johnsburg Tournament

Harlem 49 Johnsburg 41

Boys Barrington Tournament

Hononegah 52 Grayslake Central 44

Boys Oregon Tournament

Oregon 56 Christian Life 53 (Boes 33 points for C. Life)

Rockford Christian 86 Morrison 68 (Daugherty 31, Cummings 27 for RC)

Genoa-Kingston 53 Big Rock 50

North Boone 42 Milledgeville 39 (Doetch 19 for N. Boone, Nye 17 for M’ville)

Boys AFC Tournament

Durand 77 Hiawatha 33

Indian Creek 62 Amboy 34

Girls Dakota Tournament

Aquin 63 Pearl City 26

River Ridge/Scales Mound 51 Dakota 31

Girls South Beloit Tournament

Christian Life 57 Durand 44 (Szymonik 27 for C. Life)

Hiawatha 29 Woodlands 26

Girls Forreston Tournament

Orangeville 51 Stockton 13 (Sullivan 24pts and her 1,000th career point)

Stillman Valley 54 Winnebago 26 (Davidson 29 for Stillman)

Eastland 54 Forreston 23 (Muller 21 for Eastland)

Girls Vernon Hills Tournament

Guilford 46 Elk Grove 21

Girls Wauconda Tournament

Belvidere 64 Jefferson 63 (Emma Pierson 35 points and her 1,000th career point!)

Girls Other Scores

Harlem 39 DeKalb 34 (Paulson 15 for Harlem)