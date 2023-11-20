ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The boys’ high school basketball season tipped off Monday night with two huge tournaments in Rockford plus tournament action in Oregon and elsewhere. Girls Turkey Tournament action also continued at Forreston, Dakota and South Beloit and beyond the Stateline.
Following is a look at Monday’s scores.
Boys Fred VanVleet Classic (at Auburn H.S.)
Legacy Academy (Spring, Texas) 80 Auburn 66 (Chaney 33 points, Danforth 25 points for Auburn)
Rockford East 59 Morgan Park 48 (Hoarde 21, Leach 17 for East)
Rockford Jefferson 55 Elgin Larkin 33
Boys Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational
St. Charles North 80 Rockford Lutheran 75 (Vontez Dent 34 points for Lutheran)
Peoria Richwoods 82 Chicago Marshall 51
Boys Oswego Tournament
Guilford 65 Oswego 53
Boys Johnsburg Tournament
Harlem 49 Johnsburg 41
Boys Barrington Tournament
Hononegah 52 Grayslake Central 44
Boys Oregon Tournament
Oregon 56 Christian Life 53 (Boes 33 points for C. Life)
Rockford Christian 86 Morrison 68 (Daugherty 31, Cummings 27 for RC)
Genoa-Kingston 53 Big Rock 50
North Boone 42 Milledgeville 39 (Doetch 19 for N. Boone, Nye 17 for M’ville)
Boys AFC Tournament
Durand 77 Hiawatha 33
Indian Creek 62 Amboy 34
Girls Dakota Tournament
Aquin 63 Pearl City 26
River Ridge/Scales Mound 51 Dakota 31
Girls South Beloit Tournament
Christian Life 57 Durand 44 (Szymonik 27 for C. Life)
Hiawatha 29 Woodlands 26
Girls Forreston Tournament
Orangeville 51 Stockton 13 (Sullivan 24pts and her 1,000th career point)
Stillman Valley 54 Winnebago 26 (Davidson 29 for Stillman)
Eastland 54 Forreston 23 (Muller 21 for Eastland)
Girls Vernon Hills Tournament
Guilford 46 Elk Grove 21
Girls Wauconda Tournament
Belvidere 64 Jefferson 63 (Emma Pierson 35 points and her 1,000th career point!)
Girls Other Scores
Harlem 39 DeKalb 34 (Paulson 15 for Harlem)