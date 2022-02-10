ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Thursday, February 10 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39.



NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES

Auburn 68 Jefferson 39

Hononegah 61 Belvidere 8

Belvidere North 56 Harlem 49

Guilford 55 Boylan 50



NUIC GIRLS SCORES

Le-Win 37 Aquin 35

Eastland 49 Amboy 27

Dakota 38 Indian Creek 36 (Zettle 21 points)

Orangeville 46 Pecatonica 28 (Broncos NUIC North champs, 27-4 overall)

Forreston 46 Hiawatha 9



OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Rockford Lutheran 45 East Moline 37

Winnebago 45 St. Francis 30 (Bago 29-2)

Stillman Valley 55 Newman 26

Geneva 62 Sycamore 58 (Spartans now 28-2)

Rochelle 60 LaSalle-Peru 54

DeKalb 60 Indian Creek 35

Warren 51 South Beloit 28



BOYS SCORES

Rockford Lutheran 81 Byron 51 (Crusaders finished a perfect 9-0 in the BNC)

Lena-Winslow 57 Pecatonica 55

Genoa-Kingston 65 Harvard 40