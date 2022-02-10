ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Thursday, February 10 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39.
NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES
Auburn 68 Jefferson 39
Hononegah 61 Belvidere 8
Belvidere North 56 Harlem 49
Guilford 55 Boylan 50
NUIC GIRLS SCORES
Le-Win 37 Aquin 35
Eastland 49 Amboy 27
Dakota 38 Indian Creek 36 (Zettle 21 points)
Orangeville 46 Pecatonica 28 (Broncos NUIC North champs, 27-4 overall)
Forreston 46 Hiawatha 9
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Rockford Lutheran 45 East Moline 37
Winnebago 45 St. Francis 30 (Bago 29-2)
Stillman Valley 55 Newman 26
Geneva 62 Sycamore 58 (Spartans now 28-2)
Rochelle 60 LaSalle-Peru 54
DeKalb 60 Indian Creek 35
Warren 51 South Beloit 28
BOYS SCORES
Rockford Lutheran 81 Byron 51 (Crusaders finished a perfect 9-0 in the BNC)
Lena-Winslow 57 Pecatonica 55
Genoa-Kingston 65 Harvard 40
