Rockford area hoops scores for Thursday, January 13

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls varsity basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Thursday night from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 (rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39.)
BOYS SCORES
Guilford 60 Belvidere 30 (Vikings 8-2 in the NIC-10)
Rockford Lutheran 70 Marengo 59
Dixon 73 North Boone 36
Genoa-Kingston 49 Richmond-Burton 44
South Beloit 48 Earlville 28
GIRLS SCORES
Boylan 58 Belvidere 26
Freeport 54 East 36
Belvidere North 49 Jefferson 43
Genoa-Kingston 53 Polo 39
Byron 58 Rockford Christian 38
Stockton 50 East Dubuque 29
Aquin 40 Dakota 36
Orangeville 49 Durand 17
Forreston 42 Milledgeville 15
Eastland 57 Fulton 13
Neuqua Valley 50 DeKalb 40
Schaumburg Christian 49 South Beloit 38
