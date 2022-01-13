Rockford area hoops scores for Thursday, January 13

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls varsity basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Thursday night from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 (rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39.)



BOYS SCORES

Guilford 60 Belvidere 30 (Vikings 8-2 in the NIC-10)

Rockford Lutheran 70 Marengo 59

Dixon 73 North Boone 36

Genoa-Kingston 49 Richmond-Burton 44

South Beloit 48 Earlville 28



GIRLS SCORES

Boylan 58 Belvidere 26

Freeport 54 East 36

Belvidere North 49 Jefferson 43

Genoa-Kingston 53 Polo 39

Byron 58 Rockford Christian 38

Stockton 50 East Dubuque 29

Aquin 40 Dakota 36

Orangeville 49 Durand 17

Forreston 42 Milledgeville 15

Eastland 57 Fulton 13

Neuqua Valley 50 DeKalb 40

Schaumburg Christian 49 South Beloit 38