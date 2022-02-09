ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results from the Rockford area for Tuesday, February 9 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” for the latest in high school basketball Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.



BOYS SCORES

Freeport 68 Boylan 58

Rockford Lutheran 86 North Boone 51 (Crusaders clinch at least a share of the BNC championship)

Rockford Christian 82 Oregon 32 (Royal Lions are 7-1 in BNC)

Byron 55 Rock Falls 41 (Tucker scores 22)

Dixon 52 Genoa-Kingston 36

Pecatonica 59 Aquin 47

Lena-Winslow 44 Stockton 15

Woodstock 53 Harvard 37



GIRLS SCORES

Winnebago 63 Harlem 29 (Bago now 28-2)

Hononegah 68 East 23 (NIC-10 champs get their 27th win overall)

Belvidere North 39 Belvidere 32

Dixon 52 Rochelle 29 (Dixon now 26-5)

Byron 43 Seneca 18

River Ridge 53 Stockton 40

Le-Win 53 Pearl City 25

Pecatonica 39 Polo 30 (Pec. reaches 20 wins for only the third time in school history)

Forreston 46 Milledgeville 20

Orangeville 47 Durand 24

Aquin 32 Dakota 22

Marengo 46 Richmond-Burton 33

Hiawatha 44 Mooseheart 18

Westlake Christian 60 Christian Life 58