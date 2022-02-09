ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results from the Rockford area for Tuesday, February 9 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” for the latest in high school basketball Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.
BOYS SCORES
Freeport 68 Boylan 58
Rockford Lutheran 86 North Boone 51 (Crusaders clinch at least a share of the BNC championship)
Rockford Christian 82 Oregon 32 (Royal Lions are 7-1 in BNC)
Byron 55 Rock Falls 41 (Tucker scores 22)
Dixon 52 Genoa-Kingston 36
Pecatonica 59 Aquin 47
Lena-Winslow 44 Stockton 15
Woodstock 53 Harvard 37
GIRLS SCORES
Winnebago 63 Harlem 29 (Bago now 28-2)
Hononegah 68 East 23 (NIC-10 champs get their 27th win overall)
Belvidere North 39 Belvidere 32
Dixon 52 Rochelle 29 (Dixon now 26-5)
Byron 43 Seneca 18
River Ridge 53 Stockton 40
Le-Win 53 Pearl City 25
Pecatonica 39 Polo 30 (Pec. reaches 20 wins for only the third time in school history)
Forreston 46 Milledgeville 20
Orangeville 47 Durand 24
Aquin 32 Dakota 22
Marengo 46 Richmond-Burton 33
Hiawatha 44 Mooseheart 18
Westlake Christian 60 Christian Life 58
