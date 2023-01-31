ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Tuesday, January 31 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.
NIC-10 GIRLS
Hononegah 57 Auburn 49
Guifford 54 Belvidere 48 (Emma Pierson 36 points for Belvidere)
Freeport 49 Belvidere North 45
Boylan 69 East 20
Harlem 51 Jefferson 44
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Forreston 47 Oregon 21
Orangeville 41 Le-Win 37
Amboy 30 Newark 25
Sycamore 55 LaSalle-Peru 29
South Beloit 42 Hiawatha 28
Genoa-Kingston 53 Pectonica 40
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Byron 58 Dixon 36
Winnebago 39 Genoa-Kingston 30
Rockford Lutheran 93 Oregon 44
Stillman Valley 53 North Boone 44
Rockford Christian 58 Rock Falls 57
NUIC BOYS
Durand 59 Orangeville 54
Pecatonica 79 Aquin 49
Fulton 74 Amboy 38 (Damhoff 1,000th point)
Scales Mound 71 Galena 45
Stockton 49 River Ridge 38
Dakota 46 Pearl City 35
Polo 46 Eastland 41
OTHER BOYS GAMES
LaSalle-Peru 44 Sycamore 39
