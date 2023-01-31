ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Tuesday, January 31 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.



NIC-10 GIRLS

Hononegah 57 Auburn 49

Guifford 54 Belvidere 48 (Emma Pierson 36 points for Belvidere)

Freeport 49 Belvidere North 45

Boylan 69 East 20

Harlem 51 Jefferson 44



OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Forreston 47 Oregon 21

Orangeville 41 Le-Win 37

Amboy 30 Newark 25

Sycamore 55 LaSalle-Peru 29

South Beloit 42 Hiawatha 28

Genoa-Kingston 53 Pectonica 40



BIG NORTHERN BOYS

Byron 58 Dixon 36

Winnebago 39 Genoa-Kingston 30

Rockford Lutheran 93 Oregon 44

Stillman Valley 53 North Boone 44

Rockford Christian 58 Rock Falls 57



NUIC BOYS

Durand 59 Orangeville 54

Pecatonica 79 Aquin 49

Fulton 74 Amboy 38 (Damhoff 1,000th point)

Scales Mound 71 Galena 45

Stockton 49 River Ridge 38

Dakota 46 Pearl City 35

Polo 46 Eastland 41



OTHER BOYS GAMES

LaSalle-Peru 44 Sycamore 39