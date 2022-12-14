ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from Wednesday, December 14 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. ‘Overtime’ returns to Friday night’s at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 on January 6th.



NIC-10 BOYS

East 46 Guilford 43 (Matthew Hoarde 20 points for East)

Boylan 76 Hononegah 60 (Titans leading the NIC-10 at 5-0)

Belvidere North 52 Jefferson 50

Harlem 69 Freeport 64 OT

Auburn 56 Belvidere 43



OTHER BOYS SCORES

Waubonsie Valley 63 Rockford Lutheran 60

Winnebago 40 Forreston 38

Pearl City 53 West Carroll 21

Pecatonica 78 Big Rock 57

Rochelle 92 Genoa-Kingston 75



GIRLS SCORES

Woodstock North 55 Genoa-Kingston 30

Pearl City 50 East Dubuque 46

AFC 45 Oregon 39