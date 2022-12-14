ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from Wednesday, December 14 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. ‘Overtime’ returns to Friday night’s at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 on January 6th.
NIC-10 BOYS
East 46 Guilford 43 (Matthew Hoarde 20 points for East)
Boylan 76 Hononegah 60 (Titans leading the NIC-10 at 5-0)
Belvidere North 52 Jefferson 50
Harlem 69 Freeport 64 OT
Auburn 56 Belvidere 43
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Waubonsie Valley 63 Rockford Lutheran 60
Winnebago 40 Forreston 38
Pearl City 53 West Carroll 21
Pecatonica 78 Big Rock 57
Rochelle 92 Genoa-Kingston 75
GIRLS SCORES
Woodstock North 55 Genoa-Kingston 30
Pearl City 50 East Dubuque 46
AFC 45 Oregon 39
