ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Wednesday night, January 4 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night, January 6 at 11 p.m.



NIC-10 BOYS SCORES

Hononegah 69 Belvidere 37

Guilford 50 Belvidere North 39

Boylan 79 Freeport 52

East 65 Harlem 43

(Auburn and Jefferson had the night off)



UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS

Guilford 6-1

Boylan 6-1

Auburn 5-1

East 4-3

Harlem 4-3

Belvidere North 3-4

Belvidere 2-5

Freeport 2-5

Hononegah 2-5

Jefferson 0-6



OTHER BOYS SCORES

Stillman Valley 66 Marengo 30

Woodstock North 66 Byron 62



GIRLS SCORES

Rockford Lutheran 65 Belvidere 44

Byron 54 Rock Falls 44

Johnsburg 52 North Boone 27

Pecatonica 39 Aquin 38

Pearl City 43 Dakota 38 OT

Orangeville 40 Durand 9

Forreston 45 AFC 32

Amboy 50 Polo 37

Stillman Valley 62 Richmond-Burton 19

Marengo 39 Genoa-Kingston 29

Sycamore 46 Ottawa 43

Warren 42 Stockton 30