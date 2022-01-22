Rockford area scores for Friday, January 21

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, January 21 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39).



NIC-10 BOYS SCORES

Auburn 77 Hononegah 69 (Knights 10-0 in conf. Chaney scores 27 points, Agee 19)

Harlem 64 Belvidere 26 (Wilson 17 points, Young 16 points)

Guilford 67 Belvidere North 49

East 74 Jefferson 25

Freeport at Boylan PPD



UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS

Auburn 10-0

Guilford 9-2

East 7-2

Boylan 7-2

Hononegah 5-5

Harlem 4-6

Belvidere North 3-7

Freeport 2-5

Jefferson 1-8

Belvidere 0-11



BIG NORTHERN BOYS SCORES

Rockford Lutheran 74 Stillman Valley 43 (Dent 21, Hill 18, Crusaders 27th straight BNC win)

Rockford Christian 59 Genoa-Kingston 56

Rock Falls 69 North Boone 47

Byron 60 Oregon 20



NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES

Hononegah 51 Auburn 39

Boylan 73 Freeport 35

Belvidere North 51 Guilford 41

Belvidere 39 Harlem 31 (Harlem shorthanded due to COVID, has only 3 varsity players, the rest were JV)



OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Sycamore 60 Ottawa 27 (Sycamore 20-0)

River Ridge/Scales Mound 43 East Dubuque 30

Orangeville 46 Milledgeville 12

Amboy 38 Forreston 15