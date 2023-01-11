ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
NIC-10 GIRLS
Hononegah 42 Guilford 36 in overtime
Jefferson 58 Belvidere North 54
Boylan 73 Belvidere 39
Harlem 58 Belvidere North 28
NUIC GIRLS
Eastland 50 Forreston 43
East Dubuque 50 Warren 45
Polo 48 AFC 39
Galena 46 River Ridge/Scales Mound 38
Orangeville 50 Pearl City 12
Pecatonica 49 Le-Win 38
Aquin 50 Durand 11
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Genoa-Kingston 47 Harvest Christian 19
Stillman Valley 49 Rockford Christian 36
Christian Life 53 South Beloit 27
Sycamore 62 Plano 39
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Dixon 44 North Boone 32
Winnebago 56 Oregon 38
Rock Falls 79 Oron 37 non-conference
Byron 78 Bureau Valley 53 non-conference
Harvest Christian 70 Genoa-Kingston 53 non-conference
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Lena-Winslow 51 Orangeville 32
Richmond-Burton 66 Marengo 55
South Beloit 60 Christian Life 29
Neuqua Valley 52 DeKalb 45
