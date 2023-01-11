ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



NIC-10 GIRLS

Hononegah 42 Guilford 36 in overtime

Jefferson 58 Belvidere North 54

Boylan 73 Belvidere 39

Harlem 58 Belvidere North 28



NUIC GIRLS

Eastland 50 Forreston 43

East Dubuque 50 Warren 45

Polo 48 AFC 39

Galena 46 River Ridge/Scales Mound 38

Orangeville 50 Pearl City 12

Pecatonica 49 Le-Win 38

Aquin 50 Durand 11



OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Genoa-Kingston 47 Harvest Christian 19

Stillman Valley 49 Rockford Christian 36

Christian Life 53 South Beloit 27

Sycamore 62 Plano 39



BIG NORTHERN BOYS

Dixon 44 North Boone 32

Winnebago 56 Oregon 38

Rock Falls 79 Oron 37 non-conference

Byron 78 Bureau Valley 53 non-conference

Harvest Christian 70 Genoa-Kingston 53 non-conference



OTHER BOYS SCORES

Lena-Winslow 51 Orangeville 32

Richmond-Burton 66 Marengo 55

South Beloit 60 Christian Life 29

Neuqua Valley 52 DeKalb 45

