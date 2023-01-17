ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls MLK results and other results from Monday, January 17 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)

Batavia 65 Jefferson 48

TF South 65 Hononegah 50



PECATONICA MLK (BOYS)

Galena 58 Johnsburg 45 (championship game)

Scales Mound 61 Pecatonica 54 (consolation game)

Durand 56 Polo 45

Richmond-Burton 45 Eastland 41



SOUTH BELOIT MLK (BOYS)

Stillman Valley 49 Harvest Christian 41 (championship game)

South Beloit 45 East Dubuque 29

South Beloit 71 Oregon 45

East Dubuque 40 Forreston 39

Harvest Christian 66 North Boone 48

North Boone 42 Oregon 38

Forreston 52 Harvard 19

Stillman Valley 52 Harvard 26



DEERFIELD/LAKE FOREST MLK (BOYS)

Boylan 63 Lemont 48 (3rd place game)



OTHER BOYS SCORES

Rockford East 56 Morton 43

Warrenville S. 50 Rockford East 41

Winnebago 55 Sycamore 41

Woodstock 61 Belvidere 51

Belvidere North 64 Elk Grove 62

Christ The King 68 Rock Fals 52

DeKalb 68 Woodstock North 42



BYRON MLK (GIRLS)

Byron 59 Galena 42 (championship)

Harlem 64 Durand 15

Spring Valley Hall 40 Forreston 35

Byron 49 Rosary 33

Galena 57 Forreston 37

Harlem 49 Spring Valley Hall 17



OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Sycamore 51 Batavia 49

Warren 40 Pearl City 37

Jefferson 43 Woodstock 30