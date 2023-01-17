ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls MLK results and other results from Monday, January 17 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)
Batavia 65 Jefferson 48
TF South 65 Hononegah 50
PECATONICA MLK (BOYS)
Galena 58 Johnsburg 45 (championship game)
Scales Mound 61 Pecatonica 54 (consolation game)
Durand 56 Polo 45
Richmond-Burton 45 Eastland 41
SOUTH BELOIT MLK (BOYS)
Stillman Valley 49 Harvest Christian 41 (championship game)
South Beloit 45 East Dubuque 29
South Beloit 71 Oregon 45
East Dubuque 40 Forreston 39
Harvest Christian 66 North Boone 48
North Boone 42 Oregon 38
Forreston 52 Harvard 19
Stillman Valley 52 Harvard 26
DEERFIELD/LAKE FOREST MLK (BOYS)
Boylan 63 Lemont 48 (3rd place game)
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Rockford East 56 Morton 43
Warrenville S. 50 Rockford East 41
Winnebago 55 Sycamore 41
Woodstock 61 Belvidere 51
Belvidere North 64 Elk Grove 62
Christ The King 68 Rock Fals 52
DeKalb 68 Woodstock North 42
BYRON MLK (GIRLS)
Byron 59 Galena 42 (championship)
Harlem 64 Durand 15
Spring Valley Hall 40 Forreston 35
Byron 49 Rosary 33
Galena 57 Forreston 37
Harlem 49 Spring Valley Hall 17
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Sycamore 51 Batavia 49
Warren 40 Pearl City 37
Jefferson 43 Woodstock 30
