ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basket results for Rockford area teams from Wednesday, January 12 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.
NIC-10 BOYS
Guilford 56 Auburn 52
Freeport 66 Belvidere 58
East 72 Belvidere North 54
Boylan 70 Harlem 49
NUIC BOYS
Pecatonica 56 Dakota 35
Galena 71 AFC 30
Forreston 41 Amboy 35
Fulton 65 Eastland 39
Scales Mound 76 West Carroll 30
Warren 45 River Ridge 32
Millegeville 46 Polo 28
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Kaneland 67 Stillman Valley 40
