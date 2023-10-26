ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a big Thursday evening on the volleyball courts. Girls’ regional championship action played out around the area. Following is a list of the scores of local interests.



4A Hononegah Regional

Hononegah defeated Hampshire 26-24, 24-26, 25-21 (Indians advance to Huntley Sectional)

Highlights here:

3A Belvidere North Regional

Belvidere North defeated Woodstock North 25-18, 25-19 (Blue Thunder advance to Woodstock North Sectional)

Highlights here:

2A Freeport Aquin Regional

Genoa-Kingston defeated Aquin 25-9, 25-27, 25-17 (Cogs advance to their own Sectional)

2A Richmond-Burton Regional

Rockford Christian defeated Woodstock Marian 28-26, 21-25, 25-12 (Royal Lions advance to Genoa-Kingston Sectional)

1A Durand Regional

Galena defeated Durand 21-25, 25-14, 25-22 (Galena advances to Eastland Sectional)

1A River Ridge Regional

Lena-Winslow defeated Orangeville 25-10, 25-16 (Le-Win advances to Eastland Sectional)

1A South Beloit Regional

Rockford Lutheran defeated South Beloit 25-23, 25-10 (Lutheran advances to Elgin Harvest Christian Sectional)

Highlights here:

1A Alden-Hebron Regional

Harvest Christian defeated Kirkland Hiawatha 25-15, 25-21 (Harvest Christian advances to its own Sectional)