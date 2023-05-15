ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Monday was a proud day at Auburn high school where three standout athletes signed college letters of intent.

Swimmer Ursula Koch is headed to U-Mass. Koch had a part in 20 school swimming records at Auburn. She also advanced to state in more events than any previous Auburn girls’ swimmer.

“They have they had the major I wanted, so that helped a lot,” said Koch, ‘But I really like the coach, I really like the team, and it just felt like a good fit for me..”

Tennis player Amy Park signed with the Air Force Academy. She is a four-time MVP of the NIC-10 in girls’ tennis. Park has been a conference champion, and she has advanced to state in either singles or doubles all four years.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to be able to serve my country,” said Park, “And there’s just so many opportunities there, and they have a great education system.”

Soccer player Jill Shrived is headed to Division III Iowa Cornell. Shriver was also a swimmer at Auburn, but now she’ll be able to focus on soccer in college. She expects to make dramatic improvement in that sport.

“It’s hard splitting time between the two sports. I’m glad I did, though in high school, because having those two groups of people to kind of support me through the high school process was an enjoyable experience.”