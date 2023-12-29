MARENGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Junior guard Christian Cummings got off to a hot start scoring 12 points in the first quarter for Rockford Christian. He never cooled off. He scored 40 points, but they weren’t enough. Rockford Christian lost in the championship game of the E.C. Nichols Classic 66-64 to McHenry on a buzzer-beater.



Rockford Christian was trying to repeat at the tournament champion.



For highlights of the game, watch the media player above.