ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Christian’s volleyball team was the most improved team in the Stateline last year. The Royal Lions won 23 matches and a regional championship. They return most of the players from that team, so their hopes are high for this season.



They won the Jefferson tournament last weekend to validate their expectations, but Tuesday night they came up short against the #2 ranked team in the state in Class 1A the Galena Pirates.



The Royal Lions won the first set 25-22. They jumped out to a lead in the second set, but then the moment swung to Galena, and the Pirates closed it out winning the second set 25-22 and the third set 25-15.



It’s Rockford Christian’s first lost in seven matches so far this season. For highlights watch the media player above.