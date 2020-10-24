Rockford Christian cruises to win at 1A Oregon Regional

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Class 1A Boys Regional at Oregon Park West Saturday had 11 teams in the field, but this was basically a one-team race. It was all Rockford Christian. The Royal Lions ran away from the field.

They finished with 22 points well ahead of second place East Dubuque which had 81 points. Rockford Christian placed four runners in the top five and six in the top 14.

Seniors D’Artagnon Beaver and Stephen Thomas finished in first and second place overall. Weston Forward came in fourth, Ethan Walsh fifth, Tony Chen 12th and Adison Elliott 14th.

“We’re a great team,” said Beaver. “We don’t really have any like big-name superstars so we’ve got a bunch of guys who just work hard and work every day.”

“Our team spread is good for pack-running,” said Thomas, “So breaking up into sections and running in waves is kind of hard for our team, but all of our guys did good running solo so.

East Dubuque, Byron, Durand-Pecationa and Rockford Lutheran finished second through fifth in the team standings to advance to next week’s Seneca Sectional as teams. Byron was led by Samuel Lewis in eighth place. DuPec was led by Liam Hammond in tenth. Lutheran’s top runner was Chris Kellogg in 22nd place.



Note: Highlights tonight on Fox 39 after the World Series and on WTVO 17 at ten.

Final Team Standings

1. Rockford Christian 22

2. East Dubuque 81

3. Byron 116

4. DuPec 122

5. Rockford Lutheran 131

6. Winnebago 148

7. Stillman Valley 184

8. Galena 184

9. Oregon 187

10. North Boone 224

11. Genoa-Kingston 297

Top Individuals

1. D’Artagnon Beaver, Rockford Christian (17:13.1)

2. Stephen Thomas, Rockford Christian (17:15.6)

3. Sam Hesselbacker, Galena (17:40.3)

4. Weston Forward, Rockford Christian (17:52)

5. Ethan Walsh, Rockford Christian (18:02.2)

6. Matt Foote, East Dubuque (18:07.2)

7. Ollie Arndt, Aquin (18:08)

8. Samuel Lewis, Byron (18:09.7)

9. Cross Oberman, East Dubuque (18:13.8)

10. Liam Hammond, DuPec (18:17)