Rockford Christian defeats Oregon in sectional semifinal game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Christian got a pair of goals and an assist from junior midfielder Jada Harvey. Sophomore Ellen Love scored a third goal and junior Molly Henderson added two assists and Rockford Christian defeated Oregon 3-1 Tuesday in a Class 1A soccer sectional semifinal game.

Oregon’s goal was scored by Hadley Lutz.

Rockford Christian advances to play Princeton in the sectional championship game. Princeton was a 5-0 winner over Rockford Lutheran Tuesday.

