WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Christian remained unbeaten in Big Northern Conference play at 6-0 after winning at Winnebago Tuesday 47-39.



Christian Cummings led the Royal Lions with 24 points. Ray Maruchie scored 16 points to lead Winnebago.



The Royal Lions’ record is 26-1 overall. Winnebago is 16-11, 4-3. For highlights watch the media player above.