BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Christian met up with Byron Friday night for a conference matchup in the Big Northern.

The Royal Lions started slow. They trailed at one point by 16 points, but they pulled out the win, 70-63. They are now 25-1 on the season and 5-0 in the BNC. They’re tied with Rockford Lutheran for the conference lead.

Byron moves to 4-2 in conference play.

