ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A game that had been much anticipated in Rockford for the past couple months did not disappoint Thursday night. Rockford Christian and Rockford Lutheran went at it back and forth with Rockford Christian prevailing in the end 76-70.



The two teams exploded with their up tempo play in the opening quarter combining to score 49 points. Lutheran built up a 12-point lead at halftime. The Crusaders increased that to 15 in the second half. But the Royal Lions flipped a switch and senior guard Kevion Cummings got hot. He scored eight straight points at one stretch to help Rockford Christian take the lead and the Royal Lions hung on.



Rockford Christian improves to 23-1 overall. Lutheran is now 14-8. Both teams remain 3-0 in Big Northern Conference play. This was their non-conference game. The conference matchup will happen Valentine’s Day night, February 14 at Lutheran.



