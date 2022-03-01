MARENGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–We might get that Rockford Christian-Rockford Lutheran rematch after all. Rockford Christian did its part Tuesday evening by defeating Niles Northridge Prep 58-51 in a semifinal game at the 2A Marengo Sectional.



The Royal Lions led most of the way. They built up a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, and held on when Northridge Prep began fouling and then hitting some late buckets to tighten things up.



Freshman guard Christian Cummings led the Royal Lions with 16 points. So Friday night Rockford Christian will return to Marengo for the sectional championship game, and they’ll play Rockford Lutheran if Lutheran gets by Lombard Montini Wednesday night.

For highlights click on the media player.