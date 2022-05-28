ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Christian senior Finley Buelte came oh-so-close to capturing an IHSA state tennis championship Saturday.

Buelte finished second in 1A singles after losing in the championship match to number one seed Nicholas Patrick of Rock Island Alleman 7-5, 6-4. Buelte won his semifinal match over Kiran Garapati of Chicago Latin 7-6, 7-6.

Buelte hadn’t last a single match all season until the championship match. Now Buelte gets ready to move on to NCAA Division III DePauw University in Indiana.