ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Junior Elijah Daughtery was honored at Rockford Christian Thursday night for scoring his 1,000th career point last week at the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament. He then went out and lit up Woodstock North.



Daugherty scored 12 points in the first two minutes and five seconds of the game, and the Royal Lions roared to a 77-53 victory. Daughterty finished the game with 29 points. That improves the Royal Lions’ record to 3-1.



