Rockford Coop, Boylan and Dixon claim girls regional golf championships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Coop, Boylan and Dixon came away with team championships Wednesday in girls regional golf tournaments.

Rockford Coop won the 2A Sterling Regional with 368 strokes edging out Harlem (369) by one stroke. Sophomore Kayla Sayyalinh of Guilford led Rockford’s effort by shooting a 77. That was the second best score of the day. The medalist was Harlem senior Brighton Young. She tore up the Emerald Hill Golf Course by shooting a 71.

Rockford Coop and Harlem advance to the Dundee-Crown Sectional next Monday. Also advancing as individuals from the Rockford area are Belvidere senior Coe Walberg (88), and Sycamore freshman Brianna Chamoun (91).

At the 1A Byron Regional the Greenberg sisters Ella and Eva led Boylan to the team championship. Boylan shot a team total of 357 at the PrairieView Golf Club. Winnebago took second place with a 371. Byron played well shooting a 376 to capture third place. Only the top two teams though advance to the Rock Falls Sectional next Tuesday.

Ella Greenberg, a sophomore, took medalist honors at Byron by shooting a 75. Eva Greenberg had the third best score an 81. Sophomore Kyra Simon led Winnebago’s second place finish. She shot an 83.

Rockford Christian Junior Emily Kneller had the second best round of the day, a 79. She advances to the Rock Falls Sectional as an individual. Stillman Valley’s Grace Haas (88), Pearl City’s Sarah Edler (89) and Byron’s Paige Bukoski (89) also advance as individuals.

At the 1A Oregon Regional Dixon captured first place as a team with a score of 349. Rock Falls took second place with a 368. Those two teams advance to the Rock Falls Sectional next Tuesday.

Leading Dixon’s winning effort was senior medalist Bella Heintzelman. She shot a 74. Rochelle senior Megan Thiravong shot a 77 and Oregon sophomore Ava Hackman shot a 94. They both advance to the Rock Falls Sectional as individuals.