ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s not often East High School is able to celebrate a state champion in any sport, so students and faculty members weren’t about to pass on a chance to do that Monday afternoon.

At the end of the school day they filled the gymnasium to honor senior swimmer Camden Taylor for winning a state championship in the 100 freestyle Saturday in Westmont. His winning time set a new IHSA state record. Taylor also finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time that was the fifth fastest in state history.

Taylor is the first state champion in swimming from East High School in 59 years. I asked him if what he accomplished on Saturday had sunk in yet.

“Yea, it’s definitely sunk in. I never really thought this would happen, but now just, I did it and it just feels surreal.”

Do you feel like you swam a perfect race that 100 freestyle?

“It was almost perfect, but it definitely felt good.”

Not surprisingly, Taylor is being recruited by major college swimming programs across the country including Tennessee and USC.