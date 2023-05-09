ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford’s most accomplished high school swimmer has made up his mind where he’ll swim in college.

East senior Camden Taylor has signed with the University of Texas. He gets a partial scholarship from the Longhorns.

Taylor had a remarkable high school career at East. He holds every individual swimming record in the NIC-10. He capped off his high school career in February by winning a state championship in the 100 freesytle in a state record time. He also finished second at state in the 200 freestyle.

At Texas, he’ll compete against the best college competition in the nation.

“I just kind of like the weather. I like how it’s warm year round,” said Taylor of his choice in Texas. “And then the guys out there were just, it just felt like they were brothers out there. And I just really like it a lot. I like the campus.”

So how strong is Texas in the sport of swimming?”

“They’re one of the best,” said Taylor. “They got third at the NCAAs last year, and hopefully they can win one in the next four years when I’m they’re.”

Taylor had several top offers from colleges. Tennessee and Louisville were two of the other schools he was seriously considering.