Rockford East swimming greats finally meet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford East swimmer Camden Taylor is an incredible talent in the pool. Only a sophomore, he has already broken virtually every school record, including some that have stood for more than 40 years.

Recently Taylor got to meet the individual who formerly held those long-standing records Tim Sutton.

When you walk into the pool at East High School and look up at the record board, you’ll see Taylor’s name a lot.

“Well, I already have all 16 of them, but I’m just going to try and make them faster and faster.”

Those last four records that he broke were previously held by class of 1979 graduate Tim Sutton.

“There’s a legacy that’s involved with that stuff, so I was thrilled to break those record,” said Sutton. “The legacy at East high, no matter what sport it is, I think is really relevant.”

This past summer, anticipating Taylor would break the records, East’s coach, and Taylor’s mother Amy, reached out to Sutton to let him know that pretty soon his name would be erasee off the board.

“Some of my friends were like, that’s cold blooded,” said Sutton, “But I knew she was paying homage to me, and recognizing her son. Truthfully the emotion it brought to me was, ‘finally.’ It’s about time. I’m really thrilled that East has a swimmer that’s of this caliber.”

Sutton, who currently lives in Los Angeles, was traveling for work in the Midwest and told coach Taylor…

“On my way back I’d be happy to stop by the school. I want to meet Cam.” So recently that’s exactly what happened.

“It was very special meeting someone that I’ve broken the records, and it was very nice to meet him,” said Cam Taylor. “He gave me some tips about swimming and some more things.”

“I want to thank Cam’s mom, Amy,” said Sutton. “To think that it would be relevant to me was an assumption, but I’m really glad she did (reach out). She presumed I’d be proud of him and I am. I am thrilled to have gotten the chance to meet him. What a great kid!”

Coming back to the school for the first time in years, Sutton found some poetic justice right outside in the parking lot.

“Rockford is dear to my heart. There was a sign, ‘Once an E-Rab, Always an E-Rab.’ That is so relevant and appropriate, I took a picture of it. There is great pride in this town. E-Rab pride, it lives strong.”

And Camden Taylor is only adding to that E-Rab pride with what he’s been doing in the pool.