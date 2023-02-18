ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–After Camden Taylor conquered every NIC-10 swimming record last weekend, he turned his focus to two events, the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle. Those are the two he hopes to win state championships in.



The Rockford East senior looked good in both of them Saturday when he set Sectional records in each event. His time of 1:37.87 in the 200 freestyle broke his old record time of 1:39.81.



His time of 44.92 in the 100 freestyle bettered his previous record of 45.46.



For highlights watch the media player above. For more results click on the following IHSA link.



https://www.ihsa.org/default.asp?url=/data/swb/1winner.htm