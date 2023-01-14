ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford East’s record-setting swimmer Camden Taylor continues to peak as the postseason nears. Saturday he was the top local swimmer at the J-Hawk Invitational at Jefferson High School.

Taylor won the 200 yard freestyle (1:42.43) by more than three seconds. He also won the 100 yard freestyle (45.54) by three seconds ahead of runnerup Jeremy Mueller of Harlem.

Another East senior swimmer Hunter Hinrichs took second place in the 50 yard freestyle (23.07).

Byron Co-op had a strong showing finishing in third place as a team in the 14 team field. That was the best finish by a Rockford area team. Byron Co-op took second in the 200 yard medley relay. Nathan Bell of Byron Co-op took second in the 100 yard backstroke. Byron also took third place in the 400 yard freestyle relay.

Auburn senior Roko Petrovic also had one of the best individual performances of the day when he finished second in the 100 yard butterfly.

J-Hawk Invitational (Final Team Standings)