ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Some Lutheran Crusaders are ready to head out into the world of college athletics. Five student-athletes at the Rockford school signed letters of intent Thursday afternoon.

Sydney Carlson will head to Rock Valley College to compete in both soccer and basketball. Thalia Mackey will attend UW-Eau Claire for volleyball. Brianna Torres will attend Rockford University and run cross country. Jonah Miller will head to Carroll University to play football, and Preston Sanders will also head to Carroll where he will play baseball.

All five of them are as excited for each other as they are for themselves.

“Oh, yeah,” said Carlson. “I really hope we stay close throughout college. I know we will, but I think it’s great.”

“I’ve known these kids since forever, and seeing all of us out there signing together, it’s really an amazing thing to be with my best friends up there,” said Mackey.