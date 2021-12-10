ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Dixon Dukes went into Rockford Lutheran Friday evening with a record of 6-1, but they were no match for the Crusaders on this night. Lutheran was in command throughout the game. The Crusaders won 73-52.
Walter Hill Jr. scored 24 points to lead Lutheran. Donavyn Sales scored 18 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and had three blocked shots.
Dixon was led by a 30-point effort from Jacob Gaither. Lutheran has now won 24 consecutive BNC games going back over the last two seasons. For highlights click on the media player.
Rockford Lutheran cools off Dixon
