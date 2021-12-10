Rockford Lutheran cools off Dixon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Dixon Dukes went into Rockford Lutheran Friday evening with a record of 6-1, but they were no match for the Crusaders on this night. Lutheran was in command throughout the game. The Crusaders won 73-52.



Walter Hill Jr. scored 24 points to lead Lutheran. Donavyn Sales scored 18 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and had three blocked shots.



Dixon was led by a 30-point effort from Jacob Gaither. Lutheran has now won 24 consecutive BNC games going back over the last two seasons. For highlights click on the media player.