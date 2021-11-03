Rockford Lutheran falls to Rock Falls at the Oregon Sectional

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Rockford Lutheran handed Rock Falls it’s only loss during the regular season. Wednesday evening Rock Falls got even and then some. The Rockets defeated the Crusaders in straight sets 25-18, 25-16 to win the 2A Oregon Sectional Championship.

Rock Falls (37-1) advances to the IC Catholic Super-Sectional Friday night in Elmhurst.

