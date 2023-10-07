ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The high school golf season has ended on a high note for Jake Guse and the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders. The Crusaders took fourth place in the Class 1A State Tournament Saturday.

Guse, a junior, finished in eighth place to lead the Crusaders. That was the highest finish by any individual golfer, boys or girls, from the Rockford area. Guse put together back-to-back rounds of 75.

In the Class 2A Boys State Tournament, Byron finished in eighth place as a team. Aaron Lorenz led the Tigers with a 31st place finish individually. Davis Backer was next for the Tigers in 52nd place. Boylan sophomore Cole Beto finished in 44th place (84-78) in Class 2A.

In girls golf in Class 2A, Boylan senior Eva Greenberg finished in 23rd place (77-79) and Belvidere junior Emma Pierson finished in 57th place (84-84).