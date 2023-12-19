LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders edged host Eastland 51-47 Tuesday evening in the semifinals of the Eastland Holiday Tournament.

Senior Vontez Dent led Lutheran with 20 points. Marquis Haynes scored 14. The game was tight from start to finish. Lutheran’s record is now 8-3. Eastland is 6-2.

The Crusaders advance to the championship game Thursday night against South Beloit. Eastland will play in the third-place game against Pecatonica. To see highlights of this game watch the media player.