STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Lutheran picked up a road win Tuesday night in Stillman Valley to remain undefeated in Big Northern Conference play. The Crusaders defeated the Cardinals 73-57.



Lutheran improves to 19-8 overall and 7-0 in the BNC, one-half game ahead of Rockford Christian. Lutheran extends its conference winning streak to 39 straight games.



