ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders have had quite the week first defeating the 9th ranked team in Class 2A Rockford Christian and then Friday night defending the third-ranked team in Class 2A Normal University High.



Normal U. came into Rockford Friday night with a record of 22-8 having played a strong schedule, much like the Crusaders have. This battle went to the Saders though 69-59.



The Crusaders, who are ranked tenth in the state in 2A this week, finish the regular season with an overall record of 22-9.



For highlights of the game against Normal watch the media player above.