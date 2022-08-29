ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –We all know Rockford is a great city for figure skating with a tremendous history and many folks who love the sport. The Rockford Skating Club has a lot to do with that.

The club recently received some exciting news. It is featured on the cover of the August-September issue of ‘Skating Magazine.’ That’s the official publication of United States Figure Skating.

The Rockford Skating Club has never appeared on the cover before this.

U.S. Figure Skating had a big year last year with more than 220,000 members. It wanted clubs to submit pictures to celebrate their success, so the Rockford Skating Club decided to take a picture one morning when it had a lot of skaters on the ice, and it was chosen.

“We had no prior knowledge,” said Rockford Skating Club President Jennifer Fleming. “We just got the magazine out of the mail, and we were on the cover. Everyone was absolutely ecstatic! And that magazine goes countrywide. It is not just unique to the state, so everybody across the country sees this magazine, so we were beyond excited.”

Currently, Rockford Skating Club has 78 members, but it’s always looking for more. The club’s season kicks off next weekend.