Rodney Myers leads induction class for the District 205 Athletic HOF

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Rockford East baseball standout Rodney Myers leads the 2001 inductees for the RPS 205 Athletic Hall of Fame.

Myers graduated from East in 1987. He was an all-conference shortstop who led the NIC-10 in batting average his junior and senior years (.567 and .494.) He went on to the University of Wisconsin where he played the outfield.

In 1990 Myers was drafted by the Kansas City Royals. He was converted to a pitcher and he played nine seasons in Major League Baseball. He pitched for the Cubs from 1996-1999. He pitched primarily out of the bullpen. Myers finished his career with a 7-5 record with one save and an ERA of 5.07.

Ralph “Moon” Baker is another athlete who will be inducted into the HOF. Baker was a star football player for Rockford High School and a star basketball player. He was on the 1919 Rockford High School team that won the state championship in 1919. He was on the state runner-up basketball team in 1921. Baker went on to star in football at Northwestern as a halfback and a kicker. He was an All-American.

A third athlete who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame is Jametta Bland. She was a standout basketball and softball player at Auburn High School.

The 2002-2005 Guilford boys soccer teams will also be inducted in the ‘Team’ category. Those teams reached the State Tournament each year finishing as high as second in 2003 and third in 2004. Those teams also had three consecutive undefeated seasons in NIC-10 play. Those teams were led by Brad Ring who was named first team All-State his junior and senior years.

Tom Schwalbach will be inducted in the ‘Coach’ category. He was a head football coach at both Rockford West and Guilford High Schools.

Dan Miller will be inducted in the ‘Service’ category. He is a former Rockford Elementary Basketball Association Coordinator.

Usually the District 205 Athlete Hall of Fame inductions and the Champions Ball are held in February. For now the 2021 event is on hold because of current mitigation strategies during the pandemic. A date will be announced in the future.