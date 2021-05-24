Rose, the latest Cassioppi aiming high in wrestling

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Pan Am games are coming up in a couple weeks in Mexico and a Cassioppi will be there wrestling. Not Tony Cassioppi but his younger sister Rose.



Rose is a sophomore at Hononegah. The Roscoe resident recently qualified at 73 kilo grams for the Cadet Pan Am Games by finishing second at the women’s World Team Trials in Texas. The Cadet games are for young wrestlers.



“I’m really excited,” said Cassioppi. “I just hope that if I keep training I can do really well there. I’m aiming for a first.”



That will be the second week of June. The first week of June Cassioppi will be in Colorado at the Olympic Training Center training with her teammates.



Lately she’s been refining her skills by wrestling for the Hononegah varsity boys wrestling team at 160 pounds and she’s been more than holding her own against them.



“It makes me a lot stronger because a lot of their strengths is just pure strength. It gets me stronger against the girls.”



Cassioppi has been exposed to wrestling for years. Her older brother Tony was an IHSA state champion and he’s coming off a team NCAA championship at Iowa. Her other older brother Giovanni was a four-time NIC-10 champion. Her younger twin brothers Bruno and Rocco are already doing big things at their age level, but it wasn’t until the past year that Rose got serious about wrestling.



“I wasn’t a big fan of it until just recently and then I was like, ‘Oh this is what I want to do’, so I started working harder at it. This is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”



How much did her brothers steer here into this competitive wrestling mindset?



“A lot. My motivation part of it is to get better than them. Create my own name and then they can be known as Rose Cassioppi’s brothers.”



Hononegah wrestling coach Anthony Miers has seen a lot of improvement in Rose’s wrestling skills over the past year. “She’s had a huge improvement. She works year-long just like all of her brothers., all of her siblings. She’s incredibly tough for a female who asks to wrestle males all the time.”



Cassioppi also recently won the prestigious Recruiting Showcase Tournament, and she won the National Championship in her division.



She is hoping that her final two years at Hononegah she can qualify for the IHSA State Tournament competing against the boys even though girls wrestling will become a sanctioned sport by the IHSA next season.



“If I could kick the boys’ butts then why not?”|



That’s not she wants to do.



“I want to go to the next Olympics and wrestle. I want to do everything, win everything, be the best!”



That sounds like a Cassioppi.