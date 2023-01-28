SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–South Beloit sophomore Ross Robertson became the youngest player in school history to reach 1,000 career points Friday night. He led the SoBos to a resounding 66-20 win over Schaumburg Christian.



The 6-8 Roberston came into the game needing 14 points to reach the milestone total. He scored 21, and he also hauled in 18 rebounds.



For highlights of the historic basket and more watch the media player above.