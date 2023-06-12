ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Summer league action is underway at East High School with 16 teams set to battle it out over three straight Monday nights.



South Beloit junior-to-be 6-8 Ross Robertson showed off his tremendous talent on the opening night doing it inside and outside on the offensive end and hitting the boards. He also brought the ball up the court several times like a point guard.



But in the end, it was the East E-Rabs who prevailed against Robertson and the SoBos winning 66-49. For highlights watch the media player above.