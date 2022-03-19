ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Another local high school has a coaching opening in its basketball program. Jefferson High School is looking for a new varsity boys head coach. John Rossato has resigned from that position.

Rossato tells me he wants to spend more time with his kids who are now involved in sports. He’ll be helping to coach them at the younger levels.

Rossato was an assistant coach at Jefferson before serving as the J-Hawks’ head coach the past four seasons. Their best season during that time was in 20019-2020 when they went 26-6, 14-4 and finished second in the NIC-10.

Overall Rossato’s record with the J-Hawks was 54-52 with a 34-33 mark in the conference.