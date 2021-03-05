Royal Lady Lions advance in Big Northern tournament with win over Mendota

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In the Big Northern Conference girls bracket, Rockford Christian hosted Mendota tonight in a first-round matchup.
The Royal Lady Lions advance in the winners bracket picking up a close victory over Mendota, 34-29.
