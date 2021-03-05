Royal Lady Lions advance in Big Northern tournament with win over Mendota

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In the Big Northern Conference girls bracket, Rockford Christian hosted Mendota tonight in a first-round matchup.

The Royal Lady Lions advance in the winners bracket picking up a close victory over Mendota, 34-29.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories