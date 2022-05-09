ROCKFORD, Ill— Aaron Westlund has been named the next Head Coach for the Boylan Girls’ Varsity Basketball Team.



Westlund brings ten years of professional coaching experience. He has coached girls’ basketball at the youth level, middle school, high school and collegiate levels. Currently, he is the Head Coach for the Midwest Wildcats AAU Basketball Team and has been with the program since 2013. He is also the Assistant Coach for the Rock Valley College Women’s Basketball Team where he has been coaching alongside Coach Darryl Watkins since September 2021. Westlund also coached at St. Rita Catholic School for eight seasons, where he is also a Parish member and had a one season stint as Head Coach of the Auburn High School freshman girls team.



Westlund graduated from Prophetstown High School in Prophetstown, IL. He played collegiate basketball at Rockford University where he earned his bachelors’ degree in business administration and management.



“I’m confident that Aaron’s knowledge of the game and experience in coaching women’s basketball will make him a great leader for our Lady Titans Basketball program,” said Boylan Athletic Director, Paul Heitkamp. He continued, “He is a highly regarded coach and has experience with strong basketball programs. We are fortunate to have him join the Titan family.”



Westlund stated, “I am honored to accept the opportunity to coach at Boylan. Boylan has always held a strong reputation of achievement and excellence. I look forward to establishing a relationship with the student-athletes and leading the Lady Titans!”

In the ‘21-’22 season, the Boylan varsity girls’ basketball team finished in 2nd place in the NIC-10 with a record of 21-9. The ‘22-’23 team will feature six returning varsity players.



Westlund replaces Paul Perrone who was not retained at Boylan.