BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Ryan Tucker has been averaging around 26 points per game in the early going this season. He blew past even that Friday night going off for 35 points in Byron’s 62-34 win against Winnebago.



The Tigers, ranked 9th this week in Class 2A in the first AP state poll, are now 5-0. For highlights of this game watch the media player.