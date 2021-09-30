Sayyalinh, Rockford Co-op win 2A Regional

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Kayla Sayyalinh and the Rockford Co-op team took advantage of some great weather Thursday to claim a regional championship. They won the Class 2A Harlem Regional at the Atwood Homestead Golf Course.



Sayyalinh shot a 74 to claim medalist honors. Sayyalinh is a junior at Guilford. Rockford Co-op posted a team score of 354. That was nine strokes better than second place Belvidere Co-op which had 363. Freshman Emma Pierson shot an 83 for Belvidere.



Rockford and Belvidere advance to the 2A Belvidere Sectional next Monday at Timber Pointe. Harlem’s Reese Stovall advanced as an individual. Her score of 77 Wednesday was the second best.



At the 1A Galena Girls Regional Thursday Boylan won the team championship. Rockford Christian took third place. Both teams advance to the 1A Geneseo Sectional in Kewanee next Monday.



Junior Ella Greenberg was the medalist at Galena with a 75. Her sister Evan tied for second with Winnebago’s Kyra Simon. both shot a 79.