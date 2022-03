PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At the IHSA 1A Sectional championship game on Friday night between the Scales Mound Hornets and the Sterling Newman Catholic Comets, the top-ranked team in Class 1A Scales Mound picked up the 62-49 win and will advance to the DeKalb (NIU) Super-Sectional on Monday night.

